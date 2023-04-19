Watch stunning preview of 2nd season of Apple TV+ award-winning show 'Prehistoric Planet'
The new episodes, which will be available to watch from May 22, 2023, will transport viewers back to the age of dinosaurs with stunning visual effects.
Apple TV+'s award-winning series "Prehistory Planet" will return in May, but for viewers itching to discover what the second season has in store, the official trailer is now out.
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the five-episode event promises to transport viewers back to the age of dinosaurs with extraordinary visual effects and never-before-seen species on screen. Among them are some of the biggest creatures ever to soar the skies, North American feathered dinosaurs and Indian sauropods that laid eggs in toasty volcanic soils — some of which, including an ancient crystal-filled egg found in a museum collection, are preserved as fossils.
The new season will combine the latest scientific discoveries in paleontology with state-of-the-art technology to wow natural history enthusiasts and create an immersive experience for all to enjoy.
"Prehistoric Planet 2" will feature fan-favorites like Tyrannosaurus rex and unveil less-known inhabitants of ancient Earth, including the long-necked Isisaurus, the sharp-clawed Pectinodon, gargantuan pterosaurs and many more prehistoric wonders.
The series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton is brought to life by the world-renowned BBC Studios Natural History Unit with an original score by Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.
The teaser, released Tuesday (April 18) by Apple TV+, sets the scene in spectacular landscapes around the globe, spanning from tropical islands and ragged cliffs to the volcanic terrain of the Deccan Traps and ice-covered tundras.
"Prehistoric Planet" season 2 is a journey through the history of our planet, which will bring viewers face to face with a land before our time and its incredible inhabitants. The new episodes will debut globally on Apple TV+ in a week-long event, starting on May 22, 2023.
Until then, the complete first season of the natural history hit series is available to stream on Apple TV+. Check out our how to watch prehistoric planet guide for more information on the original series and the upcoming second season.
Sascha is a U.K.-based trainee staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.
