Chavez: US 'Tectonic Weapon' Caused Haiti Quake

A 'tectonic weapon' under testing by the United States caused the Haiti earthquake, according to Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, who appears to have more of a sci-fi background than we all thought.

"President Chavez said the US was 'playing God' by testing devices capable of creating eco-type catastrophes, the Spanish newspaper ABC quoted him as saying.

"Chavez said the killer earthquake followed a test of 'weapon of earthquakes' just offshore from Haiti. He did not elaborate on the source of his claim," according to Press TV.

Apparently, the media in Venezuela have reported that the earthquake "may be associated with the project called HAARP, a system that can generate violent and unexpected changes in climate."

HAARP, the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, is a study run in Alaska directed at the occasional reconfiguration of the properties of the Earth's ionosphere to improve satellite communications. The project receives funding from the US Air Force, the US Navy, the University of Alaska and DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

Fans of the LucasArts game Fracture (perhaps Hugo Chavez among them) may recall weaponry like Tectonic Grenades that create "terrain deformation" as a part of game play (see photo).

This Science Fiction in the News story used with permission of Technovelgy.com