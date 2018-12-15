Photos: Exquisitely Preserved Ancient Tomb Discovered at Saqqara

Divine inspector

This 4,400-year-old tomb at Saqqara was constructed for a "divine inspector" named "Wahtye." The tomb has two levels containing paintings, hieroglyphs and 55 statues. Archaeologists found five shafts beneath the lower level of the tomb that will be excavated soon. The shafts may lead to the sarcophagus and mummy of Wahtye. [Read more about the Saqqara tomb discovery]

Happy couple?

This painting found in the tomb also appears to show Wahtye and his wife Nin Winit Ptah. They lived more than 4,400 years ago, with Wahtye serving a pharaoh named Neferirkare (reign ca. 2446–2438 B.C.).

Wahtye and his wife

These statues appear to show Wahtye and his wife whose name is "Nin Winit Ptah."

Tomb statues

The tomb contains 55 statues, which appear to show humans and deities. The color in the tomb is remarkably well preserved despite the passage of 4,400 years of time.

Ancient Egyptian activities

More paintings found in the tomb at Saqqara. They show Egyptians engaging in a variety of activities, including construction work, cooking and drinking.

Hieroglyphs

Hieroglyphs were found just outside the tomb entrance at Saqqara. They give the name of the tomb occupant, Wahtye.

Tomb entrance

The entrance to the tomb at Saqqara is seen here. Discovered by an Egyptian team in November, its excavation and analysis are ongoing. [Read more about the Saqqara tomb discovery]