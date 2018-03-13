The Happiest US Communities: Full List

A new poll ranks nearly 200 U.S. communities based on the well being of their residents.
The results are based on a survey of well-being conducted in 2016 and 2017 by Gallup-Sharecare. The survey included people in 186 metro areas, and the scores were averaged over a two-year period.
For the poll, researchers interviewed, via telephone, more than 337,000 U.S. adults in all 50 states. The researchers calculated a well-being score for each community, based on the participants' answers to questions about different aspects of their well-being, including their sense of purpose, social relationships, financial lives, community involvement and physical health. [Read more about the well-being poll]
Here is the full list of communities, ranked by their well-being score (out of 100 points):
- Naples–Immokalee–Marco Island, FL 67.6
- Barnstable Town, MA 66.4
- Boulder, CO 65.3
- Santa Cruz–Watsonville, CA 65.1
- Charlottesville, VA 65.0
- Lynchburg, VA 64.9
- North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton, FL 64.6
- Santa Rosa, CA 64.6
- Prescott, AZ 64.6
- San Luis Obispo–Paso Robles–Arroyo Grande, CA 64.6
- Santa Maria–Santa Barbara, CA 64.5
- Ann Arbor, MI 64.4
- Salinas, CA 64.2
- Fort Collins, CO 64.0
- El Paso, TX 64.0
- Portland–South Portland, ME 63.9
- Lancaster, PA 63.9
- Urban Honolulu, HI 63.9
- Asheville, NC 63.8
- San Diego–Carlsbad, CA 63.8
- Durham–Chapel Hill, NC 63.6
- Cape Coral–Fort Myers, FL 63.6
- Visalia–Porterville, CA 63.6
- Kennewick–Richland, WA 63.6
- Crestview–Fort Walton Beach–Destin, FL 63.5
- Grand Rapids–Wyoming, MI 63.3
- McAllen–Edinburg–Mission, TX 63.3
- Port St Lucie, FL 63.2
- Provo–Orem, UT 63.2
- Raleigh, NC 63.2
- Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach, FL 63.1
- San Jose–Sunnyvale–Santa Clara, CA 63.1
- Charleston–North Charleston, SC 63.1
- San Francisco–Oakland–Hayward, CA 63.1
- Greeley, CO 63.0
- Washington–Arlington–Alexandria, DC–VA–MD–WV 63.0
- Burlington–South Burlington, VT 63.0
- Duluth, MN–WI 63.0
- Boston–Cambridge–Newton, MA–NH 62.9
- Clarksville, TN–KY 62.9
- Minneapolis–St Paul–Bloomington, MN–WI 62.9
- Bridgeport–Stamford–Norwalk, CT 62.9
- Oxnard–Thousand Oaks–Ventura, CA 62.9
- San Antonio–New Braunfels, TX 62.8
- Denver–Aurora–Lakewood, CO 62.8
- Nashville–Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 62.8
- Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington, TX 62.8
- Phoenix–Mesa–Scottsdale, AZ 62.8
- Austin–Round Rock, TX 62.7
- Fayetteville–Springdale–Rogers, AR–MO 62.7
- Ogden–Clearfield, UT 62.6
- Des Moines–West Des Moines, IA 62.6
- Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA 62.6
- Ocala, FL 62.6
- Myrtle Beach–Conway–North Myrtle Beach, SC–NC 62.5
- Deltona–Daytona Beach–Ormond Beach, FL 62.5
- Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land, TX 62.5
- Lincoln, NE 62.5
- Manchester–Nashua, NH 62.4
- Green Bay, WI 62.4
- Madison, WI 62.4
- Salisbury, MD–DE 62.3
- Greenville–Anderson–Mauldin, SC 62.3
- Charlotte–Concord–Gastonia, NC–SC 62.2
- Pittsburgh, PA 62.2
- Jacksonville, FL 62.2
- Lakeland–Winter Haven, FL 62.2
- Eugene, OR 62.1
- Sacramento—Roseville—Arden-Arcade, CA 62.1
- Augusta–Richmond County, GA–SC 62.1
- Boise City–Nampa, ID 62.1
- Colorado Springs, CO 62.0
- Anchorage, AK 62.0
- Vallejo–Fairfield, CA 62.0
- New York–Newark–Jersey City, NY–NJ–PA 61.9
- Orlando–Kissimmee–Sanford, FL 61.8
- Kalamazoo–Portage, MI 61.8
- Albany–Schenectady–Troy,NY 61.8
- Knoxville, TN 61.8
- Trenton, NJ 61.8
- Atlanta–Sandy Springs–Roswell, GA 61.8
- Omaha–Council Bluffs, NE–IA 61.8
- Palm Bay–Melbourne–Titusville, FL 61.7
- Columbus, GA–AL 61.7
- Seattle–Tacoma–Bellevue, WA 61.7
- Salt Lake City, UT 61.7
- Kansas City, MO–KS 61.7
- Tucson, AZ 61.6
- Allentown–Bethlehem–Easton, PA–NJ 61.6
- Birmingham–Hoover, AL 61.5
- Greensboro–High Point, NC 61.5
- Portland–Vancouver–Hillsboro, OR–WA 61.5
- Richmond, VA 61.5
- Rochester, NY 61.5
- Chicago–Naperville–Elgin, IL–IN–WI 61.5
- Chattanooga, TN–GA 61.4
- Lansing–East Lansing, MI 61.4
- Riverside–San Bernardino–Ontario, CA 61.4
- Savannah, GA 61.4
- Virginia Beach–Norfolk–Newport News, VA–NC 61.4
- Corpus Christi, TX 61.4
- Milwaukee–Waukesha–West Allis, WI 61.4
- Tampa–St Petersburg–Clearwater, FL 61.3
- Hartford–West Hartford–East Hartford, CT 61.3
- Louisville–Jefferson County, KY–IN 61.3
- New Haven–Milford, CT 61.3
- Pensacola–Ferry Pass–Brent, FL 61.2
- Gainesville, FL 61.2
- Modesto, CA 61.2
- York–Hanover, PA 61.2
- Utica–Rome, NY 61.2
- Stockton–Lodi, CA 61.2
- Huntsville, AL 61.2
- Harrisburg–Carlisle, PA 61.1
- Davenport–Moline–Rock Island, IA–IL 61.1
- Las Vegas–Henderson–Paradise, NV 61.0
- St Louis, MO–IL 61.0
- Bremerton–Silverdale, WA 61.0
- Jackson, MS 61.0
- Albuquerque, NM 60.9
- Cincinnati, OH–KY–IN 60.9
- Winston–Salem, NC 60.9
- Spokane–Spokane Valley, WA 60.9
- Reno, NV 60.9
- Columbus, OH 60.8
- Evansville, IN–KY 60.8
- Cleveland–Elyria, OH 60.8
- Olympia, WA 60.8
- Lexington–Fayette, KY 60.8
- Kingsport–Bristol–Bristol, TN–VA 60.8
- Syracuse, NY 60.8
- Philadelphia–Camden–Wilmington, PA–NJ–DE–MD 60.8
- Indianapolis–Carmel–Anderson, IN 60.7
- Worcester, MA–CT 60.7
- Cedar Rapids, IA 60.7
- Toledo, OH 60.6
- Salem, OR 60.6
- Wilmington, NC 60.6
- Peoria, IL 60.5
- Tallahassee, FL 60.5
- Springfield, MA 60.5
- Akron,OH 60.5
- Beaumont–Port Arthur, TX 60.5
- Dayton, OH 60.4
- Detroit–Warren–Dearborn, MI 60.4
- Lubbock, TX 60.4
- Baltimore–Columbia–Towson, MD 60.4
- Mobile, AL 60.4
- Providence–Warwick, RI–MA 60.4
- Chico, CA 60.3
- Norwich–New London, CT 60.3
- Lafayette, LA 60.3
- Fort Wayne, IN 60.3
- Springfield, MO 60.3
- Fresno, CA 60.3
- Buffalo–Cheektowaga–Niagara Falls, NY 60.2
- Wichita, KS 60.2
- Spartanburg, SC 60.2
- Reading, PA 60.2
- Baton Rouge, LA 60.1
- Little Rock–N Little Rock–Conway, AR 60.1
- Shreveport–Bossier City, LA 60.1
- New Orleans–Metairie, LA 60.1
- Killeen–Temple, TX 60.0
- Scranton—Wilkes-Barre—Hazleton, PA 60.0
- Columbia, SC 60.0
- Youngstown–Warren–Boardman, OH–PA 60.0
- Montgomery, AL 59.9
- Huntington–Ashland, WV–KY–OH 59.9
- Lake Havasu City–Kingman, AZ 59.8
- Bakersfield, CA 59.7
- Roanoke, VA 59.7
- Oklahoma City, O 59.6
- Medford, OR 59.6
- Tulsa, OK 59.6
- Memphis, TN–MS–AR 59.6
- Flint, MI 59.5
- Rockford, IL 59.5
- Fayetteville, NC 59.3
- Erie, PA 59.2
- South Bend–Mishawaka, IN–MI 59.2
- Binghamton, N 58.9
- Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton, NC 58.6
- Gulfport–Biloxi–Pascagoula, MS 58.6
- Canton–Massillon, OH 58.3
- Fort Smith, AR–OK 58.2
