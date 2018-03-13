The Happiest US Communities: Full List

A new poll ranks nearly 200 U.S. communities based on the well being of their residents.

The results are based on a survey of well-being conducted in 2016 and 2017 by Gallup-Sharecare. The survey included people in 186 metro areas, and the scores were averaged over a two-year period.

For the poll, researchers interviewed, via telephone, more than 337,000 U.S. adults in all 50 states. The researchers calculated a well-being score for each community, based on the participants' answers to questions about different aspects of their well-being, including their sense of purpose, social relationships, financial lives, community involvement and physical health. [Read more about the well-being poll]

Here is the full list of communities, ranked by their well-being score (out of 100 points):

Naples–Immokalee–Marco Island, FL 67.6 Barnstable Town, MA 66.4 Boulder, CO 65.3 Santa Cruz–Watsonville, CA 65.1 Charlottesville, VA 65.0 Lynchburg, VA 64.9 North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton, FL 64.6 Santa Rosa, CA 64.6 Prescott, AZ 64.6 San Luis Obispo–Paso Robles–Arroyo Grande, CA 64.6 Santa Maria–Santa Barbara, CA 64.5 Ann Arbor, MI 64.4 Salinas, CA 64.2 Fort Collins, CO 64.0 El Paso, TX 64.0 Portland–South Portland, ME 63.9 Lancaster, PA 63.9 Urban Honolulu, HI 63.9 Asheville, NC 63.8 San Diego–Carlsbad, CA 63.8 Durham–Chapel Hill, NC 63.6 Cape Coral–Fort Myers, FL 63.6 Visalia–Porterville, CA 63.6 Kennewick–Richland, WA 63.6 Crestview–Fort Walton Beach–Destin, FL 63.5 Grand Rapids–Wyoming, MI 63.3 McAllen–Edinburg–Mission, TX 63.3 Port St Lucie, FL 63.2 Provo–Orem, UT 63.2 Raleigh, NC 63.2 Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach, FL 63.1 San Jose–Sunnyvale–Santa Clara, CA 63.1 Charleston–North Charleston, SC 63.1 San Francisco–Oakland–Hayward, CA 63.1 Greeley, CO 63.0 Washington–Arlington–Alexandria, DC–VA–MD–WV 63.0 Burlington–South Burlington, VT 63.0 Duluth, MN–WI 63.0 Boston–Cambridge–Newton, MA–NH 62.9 Clarksville, TN–KY 62.9 Minneapolis–St Paul–Bloomington, MN–WI 62.9 Bridgeport–Stamford–Norwalk, CT 62.9 Oxnard–Thousand Oaks–Ventura, CA 62.9 San Antonio–New Braunfels, TX 62.8 Denver–Aurora–Lakewood, CO 62.8 Nashville–Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 62.8 Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington, TX 62.8 Phoenix–Mesa–Scottsdale, AZ 62.8 Austin–Round Rock, TX 62.7 Fayetteville–Springdale–Rogers, AR–MO 62.7 Ogden–Clearfield, UT 62.6 Des Moines–West Des Moines, IA 62.6 Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA 62.6 Ocala, FL 62.6 Myrtle Beach–Conway–North Myrtle Beach, SC–NC 62.5 Deltona–Daytona Beach–Ormond Beach, FL 62.5 Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land, TX 62.5 Lincoln, NE 62.5 Manchester–Nashua, NH 62.4 Green Bay, WI 62.4 Madison, WI 62.4 Salisbury, MD–DE 62.3 Greenville–Anderson–Mauldin, SC 62.3 Charlotte–Concord–Gastonia, NC–SC 62.2 Pittsburgh, PA 62.2 Jacksonville, FL 62.2 Lakeland–Winter Haven, FL 62.2 Eugene, OR 62.1 Sacramento—Roseville—Arden-Arcade, CA 62.1 Augusta–Richmond County, GA–SC 62.1 Boise City–Nampa, ID 62.1 Colorado Springs, CO 62.0 Anchorage, AK 62.0 Vallejo–Fairfield, CA 62.0 New York–Newark–Jersey City, NY–NJ–PA 61.9 Orlando–Kissimmee–Sanford, FL 61.8 Kalamazoo–Portage, MI 61.8 Albany–Schenectady–Troy,NY 61.8 Knoxville, TN 61.8 Trenton, NJ 61.8 Atlanta–Sandy Springs–Roswell, GA 61.8 Omaha–Council Bluffs, NE–IA 61.8 Palm Bay–Melbourne–Titusville, FL 61.7 Columbus, GA–AL 61.7 Seattle–Tacoma–Bellevue, WA 61.7 Salt Lake City, UT 61.7 Kansas City, MO–KS 61.7 Tucson, AZ 61.6 Allentown–Bethlehem–Easton, PA–NJ 61.6 Birmingham–Hoover, AL 61.5 Greensboro–High Point, NC 61.5 Portland–Vancouver–Hillsboro, OR–WA 61.5 Richmond, VA 61.5 Rochester, NY 61.5 Chicago–Naperville–Elgin, IL–IN–WI 61.5 Chattanooga, TN–GA 61.4 Lansing–East Lansing, MI 61.4 Riverside–San Bernardino–Ontario, CA 61.4 Savannah, GA 61.4 Virginia Beach–Norfolk–Newport News, VA–NC 61.4 Corpus Christi, TX 61.4 Milwaukee–Waukesha–West Allis, WI 61.4 Tampa–St Petersburg–Clearwater, FL 61.3 Hartford–West Hartford–East Hartford, CT 61.3 Louisville–Jefferson County, KY–IN 61.3 New Haven–Milford, CT 61.3 Pensacola–Ferry Pass–Brent, FL 61.2 Gainesville, FL 61.2 Modesto, CA 61.2 York–Hanover, PA 61.2 Utica–Rome, NY 61.2 Stockton–Lodi, CA 61.2 Huntsville, AL 61.2 Harrisburg–Carlisle, PA 61.1 Davenport–Moline–Rock Island, IA–IL 61.1 Las Vegas–Henderson–Paradise, NV 61.0 St Louis, MO–IL 61.0 Bremerton–Silverdale, WA 61.0 Jackson, MS 61.0 Albuquerque, NM 60.9 Cincinnati, OH–KY–IN 60.9 Winston–Salem, NC 60.9 Spokane–Spokane Valley, WA 60.9 Reno, NV 60.9 Columbus, OH 60.8 Evansville, IN–KY 60.8 Cleveland–Elyria, OH 60.8 Olympia, WA 60.8 Lexington–Fayette, KY 60.8 Kingsport–Bristol–Bristol, TN–VA 60.8 Syracuse, NY 60.8 Philadelphia–Camden–Wilmington, PA–NJ–DE–MD 60.8 Indianapolis–Carmel–Anderson, IN 60.7 Worcester, MA–CT 60.7 Cedar Rapids, IA 60.7 Toledo, OH 60.6 Salem, OR 60.6 Wilmington, NC 60.6 Peoria, IL 60.5 Tallahassee, FL 60.5 Springfield, MA 60.5 Akron,OH 60.5 Beaumont–Port Arthur, TX 60.5 Dayton, OH 60.4 Detroit–Warren–Dearborn, MI 60.4 Lubbock, TX 60.4 Baltimore–Columbia–Towson, MD 60.4 Mobile, AL 60.4 Providence–Warwick, RI–MA 60.4 Chico, CA 60.3 Norwich–New London, CT 60.3 Lafayette, LA 60.3 Fort Wayne, IN 60.3 Springfield, MO 60.3 Fresno, CA 60.3 Buffalo–Cheektowaga–Niagara Falls, NY 60.2 Wichita, KS 60.2 Spartanburg, SC 60.2 Reading, PA 60.2 Baton Rouge, LA 60.1 Little Rock–N Little Rock–Conway, AR 60.1 Shreveport–Bossier City, LA 60.1 New Orleans–Metairie, LA 60.1 Killeen–Temple, TX 60.0 Scranton—Wilkes-Barre—Hazleton, PA 60.0 Columbia, SC 60.0 Youngstown–Warren–Boardman, OH–PA 60.0 Montgomery, AL 59.9 Huntington–Ashland, WV–KY–OH 59.9 Lake Havasu City–Kingman, AZ 59.8 Bakersfield, CA 59.7 Roanoke, VA 59.7 Oklahoma City, O 59.6 Medford, OR 59.6 Tulsa, OK 59.6 Memphis, TN–MS–AR 59.6 Flint, MI 59.5 Rockford, IL 59.5 Fayetteville, NC 59.3 Erie, PA 59.2 South Bend–Mishawaka, IN–MI 59.2 Binghamton, N 58.9 Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton, NC 58.6 Gulfport–Biloxi–Pascagoula, MS 58.6 Canton–Massillon, OH 58.3 Fort Smith, AR–OK 58.2

