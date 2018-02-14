These Pun-Filled Science Twitter Valentines Are Better Than Cherry Pi

We may be a bit biased at Live Science, but we think the best Valentine's Day tweets are the science ones.

In fact, there were so many pun-filled and hands-down heartwarming scientific Valentines in our Twitter feeds that we had to share them with you. For one, there was this beetle carrying a rose to its sweetheart:

And hats off to the Cincinnati Zoo for making this great otter pun. [The Color of Blood: Here Are Nature's Reddest Reds (Photos)]

Gordon's School, a boarding school in Surrey, England, came up with this flirty electroplating science experiment.

Artist and writer Rosemary Mosco noted that "my love for you is like a peregrine falcon." This is sure to win over ornithologists' hearts.

Let's not forget Charles Darwin, whose 209th birthday was Monday.

And that no one, even an antibody, is immune to love.

Penguins decorated their nests with felt hearts at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.

Scientist @DevilleSy wrote a beautiful poem about flowers … and the peer-review process.

The Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford, England, showed us a real heart in a heart-shaped casket.

Retired astronaut Chris Hadfield posted a bunch of heart-shaped craters spotted on Mars.

The European Space Agency offered its followers a diamond ring. Talk about true love!

And we couldn't pass up this porcupine pun. Thanks @AdventureAqua, and Happy Valentine's Day!

