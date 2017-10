Global Wildlife Conservation's members are shocked but thrilled about the rapid discovery of one of their "top 25," a nonprofit spokeswoman said. "I love this story because it conveys how protecting habitat gives species a fighting chance to survive on this planet,” Don Church, the president of the Austin, Texas-based Global Wildlife Conservation said in a statement. “This rediscovery can only be a good omen for the future of the Search for Lost Species campaign. It’s a sign that if we get out there and work at it, many of these species can be found and saved.”