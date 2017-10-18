The Best Science Books

Mary Roach is the author of a series of one-word-titled books that look at the stranger side of science. "Packing for Mars," published in 2011, breaks the title trend, but not the theme. This is a book about the nitty-gritty of travel among the stars. Is the food disgusting? Where do you go to the bathroom? Have you ever thought of how many skin flakes you wash down the shower drain each morning and where those dead cells would go if you were floating around, unbathed, in zero gravity? Roach digs deep into the NASA archives and brings to light all the basic biological minutiae that haunted the dreams of the space program's pioneers. In the process, she elucidates the quirkier challenges of getting humans to the eponymous Red Planet. Hopefully Elon Musk has been reading along.