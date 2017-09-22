15 Secretive Places You Can Now See on Google Earth (And 3 You Can't)

When Google Maps and Google Earth first launched, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., was whited out. It was a short-lived attempt at national security protection; comments on a 2005 post on the website Google Sightseeing suggest that the blurring was lifted by early 2006.

Blurred or not, the White House is surrounded by multiple layers of security. According to ABC News, this includes windows made of bulletproof glass, alarms and infrared sensors along fencelines, armed security teams on the property grounds and teams of snipers on the White House roof.

Still, it's pretty common for people to try to jump the White House fence. Usually, they're caught quickly, but there have been major lapses, too. One notable failure was an incident in March 2017 in which a man from California jumped a fence and spent 17 minutes on the grounds with a backpack that contained pepper spray.