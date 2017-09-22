15 Secretive Places You Can Now See on Google Earth (And 3 You Can't)

-
Blurred out and pixelatedThe advent of easily-accessible satellite imagery in the form of Google Maps and Google Earth has likely raised some security experts' blood pressure over the years. Local law can restrict aerial photography or satellite imagery of sensitive sites; when Google gets imagery from commercial entities or government agencies, those sites sometimes come pre-blurred, according to The Google Earth Blog, which is not affiliated with Google.
Over time, though, laws have been changed, new sources of imagery have become available, and Google has quietly lifted the veil on many of these secretive sites. Here are the government buildings, military installments and industrial centers you can now peruse on Google Earth — and three places still shielded from prying eyes.
The U.S. president's digs
The U.S. president's digs
When Google Maps and Google Earth first launched, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., was whited out. It was a short-lived attempt at national security protection; comments on a 2005 post on the website Google Sightseeing suggest that the blurring was lifted by early 2006.
Blurred or not, the White House is surrounded by multiple layers of security. According to ABC News, this includes windows made of bulletproof glass, alarms and infrared sensors along fencelines, armed security teams on the property grounds and teams of snipers on the White House roof.
Still, it's pretty common for people to try to jump the White House fence. Usually, they're caught quickly, but there have been major lapses, too. One notable failure was an incident in March 2017 in which a man from California jumped a fence and spent 17 minutes on the grounds with a backpack that contained pepper spray.
One Observatory Circle
One Observatory Circle
While the White House was brought into view fairly quickly after Google Maps and Earth launched, the Vice President's residence remained obscured for the entirety of Dick Cheney's tenure in the office. One Observatory Circle in Washington, D.C., remained blurred out on Google Earth until Jan. 18, 2009, according to a Gawker post from the time. Users can still see the slate-roofed 1893 structure and its surrounding grounds without pixilation.
Like the White House, the Vice President's residence has plenty of on-site security. Former VP Joe Biden allegedly let some of those security secrets slip in 2009, when he told dinner companions about a bunker underneath the home, according to Fox News. His staff later released a statement saying that the VP was referring not to a classified bunker location, but to a secure upstairs workspace.
The U.S. Capitol Building
The U.S. Capitol Building
The U.S. Capitol Building
The U.S. Capitol was another U.S. government site pixelated when Google Earth first launched in 2001. Things got worse before they got better. According to a 2007 article in the Washington Post, Google originally launched its views of D.C. with U.S. Geological Survey satellite imagery that censored the Capitol, as well as the White House. In June 2007, the company opted to use imagery that didn't block these sites, but that was much older (and blurrier). For a while, D.C. was a confusing mishmash of clear USGS aerial photography and blurry, out-of-date commercial satellite imagery. Today, it's all cleared up.
HAARP