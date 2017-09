15 Secretive Places You Can Now See on Google Earth (And 3 You Can't)

The advent of easily-accessible satellite imagery in the form of Google Maps and Google Earth has likely raised some security experts' blood pressure over the years. Local law can restrict aerial photography or satellite imagery of sensitive sites; when Google gets imagery from commercial entities or government agencies, those sites sometimes come pre-blurred, according to The Google Earth Blog , which is not affiliated with Google.

Over time, though, laws have been changed, new sources of imagery have become available, and Google has quietly lifted the veil on many of these secretive sites. Here are the government buildings, military installments and industrial centers you can now peruse on Google Earth — and three places still shielded from prying eyes.