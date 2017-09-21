Buried deities
The priests also buried a number of other sacred statues that had deteriorated over time. This burial is known as a favissa — a grave, of sorts, for sacred objects that were no longer in use.
The favissa also had 14 statues and figurines of the god Osiris, the god of fertility, the dead and of rebirth. It's possible that by placing Osiris with Ptah, the priests were preparing Ptah for rebirth, the researchers said. [Read the full story on the Egyptian burial here]
Treasure map
Temple territory
Ptah's temple
Bird's-eye view
The favissa
3D illustration
Osiris statuette
Treasure trove
Egyptian excavation
3D cross section
Mut statuette
