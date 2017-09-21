Credit: Copyright J.-Fr. Gout/CFEETK-CNRS-MoA; Copyright Antiquity

More than 2,000 years ago, ancient Egyptian priests buried a sacred statue of Ptah, the god of craftsmen and sculptors. During its "lifetime," Ptah's statue was likely well cared for, with priests washing it, perfuming it, dressing it and feeding it. But over the years, the Ptah statue accumulated damage, prompting the priests to give it a respectful burial.



The priests also buried a number of other sacred statues that had deteriorated over time. This burial is known as a favissa — a grave, of sorts, for sacred objects that were no longer in use.



The favissa also had 14 statues and figurines of the god Osiris, the god of fertility, the dead and of rebirth. It's possible that by placing Osiris with Ptah, the priests were preparing Ptah for rebirth, the researchers said. [Read the full story on the Egyptian burial here]