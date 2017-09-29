Credit: NPS

The desert tarantula is a long-living spider. Both genders reach maturity between the ages of 8 to 12 years. Females can live up to 25 years, but males usually die one season beyond sexual maturity. The spiders will mate during the fall months and the female stores the male's sperm until the following spring. In the spring, she will spin a thick silk nest in or near her burrow where upwards of 300 new fertilized eggs will be laid. Desert ants are the major danger to the tarantula's fertilized eggs. Young spiderlings hatch after an incubation period of about three weeks and remain in the silken nest for upwards of two months. Upon leaving their nest, the young tarantulas are on their own to survive and make their own safe burrows.