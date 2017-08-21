Welcome to Carbondale

Welcome to Carbondale

Credit: Denise Chow/Live Science

Carbondale has been dubbed the "Solar Eclipse Crossroads of America" because it is located along the path of totality for this eclipse as well as another total solar eclipse in 2024. According to local officials, approximately 50,000 people could travel to Carbondale to see the solar eclipse.

Here are some of the coolest photos from in and around Carbondale.

Shadow Fest

Shadow Fest

Credit: Denise Chow/Live Science

As part of the eclipse festivities, the city of Carbondale is hosting "Shadow Fest," a three-day event featuring live musical performances.

Let them eat cake

Let them eat cake

Credit: Denise Chow/Live Science

Solar eclipse-themed cakes were on sale at the local Kroger grocery store in Carbondale.

Eclipse merchandise

Eclipse merchandise

Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Bobbie Carroll sells eclipse-themed shirts at a craft fair in Carbondale.

Umbra coffee

Umbra coffee

Credit: Denise Chow/Live Science

Solar eclipse-themed coffee was sold at Carbondale's "Eclipse Marketplace."

Band practice

Band practice

Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The student marching band practices on the campus of Southern Illinois University before participating in solar eclipse festivities at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale.

Eclipse marketplace

Eclipse marketplace

Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A vendor sells solar eclipse stickers in Carbondale on Aug. 19, 2017.

Indoor camping

Indoor camping

Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Hundreds of campers paid $40 per night to camp indoors on the campus of Southern Illinois University the night before the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.

Counting sunspots

Counting sunspots

Credit: Denise Chow/Live Science

Spectators look at the sun through a telescope on the Southern Illinois University campus on Aug. 20, 2017, one day before the total solar eclipse.

At the Varsity

At the Varsity

Credit: Denise Chow/Live Science

The Varsity Center for the Arts is hosting a viewing party for the solar eclipse.