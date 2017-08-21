Welcome to Carbondale
Here are some of the coolest photos from in and around Carbondale.
Carbondale has been dubbed the "Solar Eclipse Crossroads of America" because it is located along the path of totality for this eclipse as well as another total solar eclipse in 2024. According to local officials, approximately 50,000 people could travel to Carbondale to see the solar eclipse.
As part of the eclipse festivities, the city of Carbondale is hosting "Shadow Fest," a three-day event featuring live musical performances.
Solar eclipse-themed cakes were on sale at the local Kroger grocery store in Carbondale.
Bobbie Carroll sells eclipse-themed shirts at a craft fair in Carbondale.
Solar eclipse-themed coffee was sold at Carbondale's "Eclipse Marketplace."
The student marching band practices on the campus of Southern Illinois University before participating in solar eclipse festivities at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale.
A vendor sells solar eclipse stickers in Carbondale on Aug. 19, 2017.
Hundreds of campers paid $40 per night to camp indoors on the campus of Southern Illinois University the night before the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.
Spectators look at the sun through a telescope on the Southern Illinois University campus on Aug. 20, 2017, one day before the total solar eclipse.
The Varsity Center for the Arts is hosting a viewing party for the solar eclipse.
Total Solar Eclipse Transforms Illinois Town Into a Celestial Super Bowl
