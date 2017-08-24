Credit: USGS

It was 1863 when Prussian gold prospector Henry Wickenburg found himself wandering in the Sonoran Desert, in the west central part of the Arizona Territory. Legend has it that he angrily threw a quartz rock at his stubborn pack mule who was refusing to get up and walk, while a group of turkey vultures slowly circled above their heads. The rock missed his mule but broke open when it struck a nearby ledge of quartz. A glitter of reflected sunlight shown from the broken quartz caught Wickenburg's attention. When he once again picked up the rock, he saw that a small vein of gold ran through it. Wickenburg named his mine after those vultures and the Vulture Mine became the most productive gold mine ever discovered in Arizona.