Credit: JB Caron/Copyright Royal Ontario Museum

More than 500 million years ago, a worm swam in the ocean's deep waters, hunting for tiny prey that it could capture with its 50 pointy spines. The worm was small, just 4 inches long (10 centimeters), but it would have been a formidable predator for small marine creatures that lived along the bottom of the ocean, such as larvae and small crustaceans that looked like shrimp.



The spiny worm, dubbed Capinatator praetermissus, was likely a forerunner of modern arrowworms, tiny marine worms that live and hunt in the above water column with other free-floating creatures.