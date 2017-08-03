Spiny worm
The spiny worm, dubbed Capinatator praetermissus, was likely a forerunner of modern arrowworms, tiny marine worms that live and hunt in the above water column with other free-floating creatures. [Read the Full Story on the Spiny Worm]
Ancient worm
Multiple spines
Wormy details
Best look
In addition, part of its gut is clearly visible in the middle of the specimen. The marine worm is believed to be a bottom-feeder, whereas its modern cousins live in the water column with other free-floating creatures.
Eating appendages
The other specimen, at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., has a single set of grasping appendages.
Teamwork
Rocky history
Famous location
[Read the full story on the spiny worm]