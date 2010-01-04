Six Revelations About Women and Sex

Today's revelation that the G-spot may be a figment of women's imaginations is just one of several studies in recent months putting the spotlight on women and sexuality. Yes, it's complicated.

1. The G-Spot May Not Exist

The infamous G-spot is said to be the prime erogenous zone of the female body, a bean-sized area in the vagina that can bring ultimate pleasure — at least to some — when properly, well, anyway … a new study reported today finds the G-spot is imaginary, or at least its existence is very subjective.

2. Women More Aroused Than They Know

Women can be physically aroused without knowing it, another study published today finds. In the research, men's subjective ratings of arousal were in agreement with their body's measured level of actual sexual arousal two-thirds of the time, while women's were in line only about a quarter of the time. In a nutshell: "Women experience a genital response but do not report feeling sexually aroused," said study leader Meredith Chivers, a psychology professor at Queen's University in Canada.

3. Sex and Happiness Go Together

Women who are sexually satisfied are happier, regardless of age, according to a study announced in October. It's not yet known if sex makes them happy or if happy women tend to have more sex. But Susan Davis of the Women's Health Program at Monash University, Australia, suggests lack of libido could certainly affect a woman's self-esteem as well as her relationship. "They just don't feel as good about themselves."

4. Spiritual Women Have More Sex

Spirituality often involves looking inward. But it can generate a feeling of connectedness in more ways than you might have imagined. A study in September found that women who rank high on a test for spirituality, particularly connectedness, are more likely to have more sex with more partners. Men who thought of themselves as spiritual were not similarly promiscuous, however.

5. Mental Cheating Causes Guilt

Men feel guiltier than women when they cheat. But women feel guiltier than men if they commit a mere emotional transgression. Women said they would feel guiltier after falling in love with that other guy, rather than trying different sexual positions with him.

6. Focusing on Sex Ruins It

Women who pay too much attention to their performance during sex can squelch their own desire, which in turn increases self-consciousness and sets up a vicious cycle. All this you might have known, but a study last March used brain scans to prove it. The advice from scientists: Stay in the moment and focus simply on the pleasure.