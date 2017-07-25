The vast majority of brains donated to science by former football players show signs of the debilitating brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a new report says. [Read our full story on the report.]

CTE is a progressive disease that has been found in athletes such as football players and boxers, who have a history of repetitive blows to the head.

Here, the top two images show a normal brain. The bottom two images show the brain of former University of Texas football player Greg Ploetz, who died with dementia at age 66, in 2015.

Ploetz’s brain revealed that he had severe chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the researchers said. His brain showed atrophy (shrinking), and the brain’s ventricles (the openings in the brain) were larger than normal.