Credit: Larry Johnson

Velvetkist Designer Genes won the CFA titles of Grand Champion, Breed Winner, and National Winner. Velvetkist, a male cream and white Persian, competed in the bi-color division in North America, Japan and Europe. This breed "should present an impression of a heavily boned, well-balanced cat with a sweet expression and soft, round lines. The large round eyes set wide apart in a large round head contribute to the overall look and expression. The long thick coat softens the lines of the cat and accentuates the roundness in appearance," according to the CFA breed standard.