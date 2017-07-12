The Grange
Hamilton commissioned architect John McComb Jr. to design a Federal-style country home on a 32-acre estate in upper Manhattan in 1801, according to the National Park Service (NPS). It was completed in 1802, but Hamilton lived there for just two years before Aaron Burr shot him in a duel on July 11, 1804. Hamiton died 213 years ago today, July 12, 1804.
The house still stands, but it has been moved twice: once in 1889 and again in 2008. The public can visit it today in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Harlem, and see artifacts such as a silver wine cooler gifted to Hamilton by George Washington.
$10 bill
Dueling pistols
Hamilton's last letter to his wife ended with an emotional goodbye: "Adieu, best of wives and best of women. Embrace all my darling children for me."
Winter portrait
A few of the 13 sweetgum trees planted on the property by Hamilton are on the right of the photograph. The trees were a gift from George Washington, and the number symbolized the 13 colonies.
St. Luke's move
Temporary chapel
Hamilton named the house "The Grange" after his father's family's ancestral home in Scotland, according to the NPS.
The stairway
During Hamilton's time, the house was a 90-minute carriage ride from his downtown law office, according to the NPS.
Hamilton neighborhood
Getting crowded
This photo shows The Grange between an apartment building and St. Luke's Church in 1925.
Octagon room
Hamilton's bust
Bronze statue
Restored room
This 1964 photo shows the northwest room on the first floor.
Moving day
Big relocation
Dining room
Fireplace fender
Snowy shot
Rosy house
Alexander Hamilton isn't buried at The Grange, but rather at Trinity Church Cemetery at Broadway and Wall Street in lower Manhattan.