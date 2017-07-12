Credit: NPS

Alexander Hamilton, the first Secretary of the U.S. Treasury, owned only one home during his entire life: the Hamilton Grange.



Hamilton commissioned architect John McComb Jr. to design a Federal-style country home on a 32-acre estate in upper Manhattan in 1801, according to the National Park Service (NPS). It was completed in 1802, but Hamilton lived there for just two years before Aaron Burr shot him in a duel on July 11, 1804. Hamiton died 213 years ago today, July 12, 1804.



The house still stands, but it has been moved twice: once in 1889 and again in 2008. The public can visit it today in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Harlem, and see artifacts such as a silver wine cooler gifted to Hamilton by George Washington.