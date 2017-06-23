Canada Issues Guidelines for Safer Use of Marijuana

As many countries move toward legalizing pot, officials in Canada are releasing guidelines for how people can lower the health risks that may be associated with the drug if they choose to use it.

The guidelines, which were released today (June 23) by the Canadian Research Initiative on Substance Misuse, are meant to educate marijuana users so that they can make choices that could modify the risks from the drug. The researchers likened the new pot guidelines to recommendations that already exist to help people lower the risks associated with drinking alcohol. [Mixing the Pot? 7 Ways Marijuana Interacts with Medicines]

"Factual, science-based information can provide guidance to cannabis users to make choices that reduce both immediate and long-term risks to their health," Dr. Benedikt Fischer, a senior scientist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Ontario, who led the development of the guidelines, said in a statement.

In Canada, more than 10 percent of adults, and 25 percent of teens, say they've used marijuana in the past year, the researchers wrote in the guidelines. In April, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the country. For comparison, around 13 percent of people ages 12 and older in the United States report having used marijuana in the past year, according to a 2016 study.

Marijuana use is linked with health risks that occur soon after smoking the drug, such as problems with thinking, memory and coordination; hallucinations; and risk of injury (such as injuries that result from car crashes that occur when people drive impaired). The drug is also linked with long-term risks, such as mental health problems, marijuana dependence and chronic respiratory or lung problems, according to the guidelines.

As with any drug or risky behavior, the best way for people to reduce the risks from marijuana is to avoid using it altogether, the guidelines say. But people who choose to use marijuana are advised to follow these guidelines:

Avoid using marijuana at a young age. Using marijuana before age 16 increases the likelihood of developing health, educational and social problems, according to the guidelines. Therefore, people should avoid using pot in their teen years. In general, the later in life a person starts using cannabis, the lower their risks of problems will be.

"These guidelines are an important tool supporting a public health approach to cannabis use," said Ian Culbert, executive director of the Canadian Public Health Association, which endorsed the guidelines. [Marijuana Could Treat These 5 Conditions]

"Through their widespread adoption, the guidelines will provide people who use cannabis with the information they need to manage their use and protect their health and well-being."

The guidelines are available as a public brochure and evidence summary for health professionals. The full scientific paper is published today in the American Journal of Public Health.

Original article on Live Science.