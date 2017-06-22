Credit: NPS

The Teton Range and the surrounding national park continues to be one of the best places in North America to experience the beauty and diversity of undisturbed natural flora and fauna. In the summer of 2017, this special place will be the site of yet another of nature's spectacular events, when the center line of a total solar eclipse will pass over Grand Teton National Park on the morning of August 21, reaching totality at 11:35 a.m. local time. It will certainly be an ideal time to visit and enjoy the many natural wonders still found in this small corner of our natural world.