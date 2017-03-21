In Photos: A Mummy Hand and Other Artifacts Smuggled Into the US

Mari

A satellite photo taken in 2016 that shows the ancient city of Mari in Syria. Notice that it is heavily scarred with looting pits. (Image credit: © Digital Globe/Courtesy of American Schools of Oriental Research)

A satellite photo taken in 2016 that shows the ancient city of Mari in Syria. Notice that it is heavily scarred with looting pits. Artifacts from Syria are being smuggled into Turkey before being sold abroad.

Mummy collar

An exquisitely decorated mummy collar, either looted or stolen in Egypt and brought to the United States, was returned to Egypt in November 2016. (Image credit: John Denmark/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

An exquisitely decorated mummy collar, either looted or stolen in Egypt and brought to the United States, was returned to Egypt in November 2016.

Looted coffin

A coffin was seized in the United States as part of an investigation into looted antiquities. In November 2016, it was returned to Egypt. (Image credit: John Denmark/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

A coffin was seized in the United States as part of an investigation into looted antiquities. In November 2016, it was returned to Egypt.

Mummy hand

This stolen or looted mummy hand, dating to the eighth century B.C., was brought into the United States from Egypt. (Image credit: John Denmark/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

This stolen or looted mummy hand, dating to the eighth century B.C., was brought into the United States from Egypt. It was falsely declared as being a "science fiction movie prop." The hand was returned to Egypt, along with other artifacts, in November 2016.

Smuggled sculpture

A sculpture of a head was smuggled into the United States around the time of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. (Image credit: Kelly Lowery/U.S.Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

A sculpture of a head was smuggled into the United States around the time of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. Turkey shares a long border with both Iraq and Syria, and there have been numerous reports of looted artifacts being smuggled to Turkey before being sold abroad. The sculpture was returned to Iraq in December 2006.

Egypt sarcophagus

This 2,000-year-old Egyptian sarcophagus was found by U.S. law enforcement and was returned to Egypt in 2011. (Image credit: Luis Martinez/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

This Egyptian sarcophagus dates back around 2,000 years. The looted or stolen artifact was found by law enforcement in the United States, and it was returned to Egypt in July 2011.

Egyptian glasswork

Examples of glasswork looted or stolen in Egypt. (Image credit: Luis Martinez/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

These examples of Egyptian glasswork and ceramics were looted or stolen and brought to the United States. Law enforcement found them, and they were returned to Egypt in July 2011.