Stunning Images of a California Superbloom

(Image credit: Sicco Rood)

Yellow flowers paint a bright contrast against the bright blue sky in Anza Borrego State Park in 2017. The area experienced a superbloom thanks to a wet winter.

(Image credit: Sicco Rood)

More yellow flowers from Anza Borrego State Park's 2017 superbloom.

(Image credit: Sicco Rood)

Fields of yellow, purple and orange flowers carpet the desert in Anza Borrego State Park in March 2017. The area is experiencing an explosion of color thanks to a wet 2017 winter.

(Image credit: Sicco Rood)

Yellow flowers show a burst of color against the rocky landscape of Anza Borrego State Park in March 2017. The area is undergoing a superbloom, thanks to a wet 2017 winter season.

(Image credit: Sicco Rood.)

A field of yellow flowers paint the valley floor in the harsh desert landscape of Anza Borrego State Park in March 2017. The area has had a burst of flowers thanks to a superbloom from a wet winter.

(Image credit: Sicco Reed)

A yellow flower pops out of the desert in the fading sun in Anza Borrego State Park in March 2017. The area is undergoing a superbloom thanks to the wet winter.

(Image credit: Sicco Rood)

Purple flowers fill the background as a lone yellow flower makes itself known in a superbloom taking place in Anza Borrego State Park this March, 2017.

(Image credit: Sicco Rood)

Fields of flowers are bursting from the barren desert in Anza Borrego STate Park in Southern California this year, thanks to a wet winter.

(Image credit: puttsk)

During the dry season, Anza Borrego State Park in Southern California presents a forbidding landscape.

(Image credit: Kevin Key/Shutterstock.com)

A fiery sunset with a rainbow in Anza Borrego State Park