Rainbow Mountains: China's psychedelic landscape created when 2 tectonic plates collided

News
By published

The colorful swirls and stripes that characterize China's Rainbow Mountains would have remained hidden without the epic tectonic collision that created the Himalayas.

View of China&#039;s Rainbow Mountains with differently colored bands of sandstone.
China's Rainbow Mountains were born around the same time as the Himalayas. (Image credit: Tom Till via Alamy)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Rainbow mountains

Location: Zhangye Danxia National Geopark, Gansu, China

Coordinates: 38.96080921027964, 100.07034421783024

Why it's incredible: The mountains' folded rocks form stunning rainbow patterns.

As the name suggests, China's Rainbow Mountains are multicolored formations in the northwest of the country. The landscape in this region is otherworldly, with vibrant bands that look like they were spray-painted onto the rocks.

The Rainbow Mountains are located in the foothills of the rugged Qilian mountains and likely formed around the same time as the Himalayas, approximately 50 million years ago, according to NASA's Earth Observatory. Land that was once relatively flat was scrunched up and folded into jagged terrain when the Indian tectonic plate collided with the Eurasian plate. This was because these plates have a similar rock density, so neither could slip beneath the other to form a subduction zone, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

But the basis for the mountains' rainbow pattern was laid long before the epic collision.

Related: Massive tectonic collision causing Himalayas to grow may also be splitting Tibet apart

The Rainbow Mountains are made of sandstone and siltstone — sedimentary rocks that form when sand and silt, respectively, are compacted and cemented together over long periods of time. These rocks — with their bands of different colors — were deposited before the Himalayas formed.

The colorful bands are the result of iron and other trace minerals in the stone. Each band has a different composition that determines its pigment. For example, the deep red stripes are rich in iron oxides, the yellow layers contain abundant iron sulfide and the green bands hold more chlorite and iron silicates, according to a 2016 article in Forbes.

Aerial view of China's colorful Rainbow Mountains.

The mountains are made of mineral-rich sandstone and siltstone. (Image credit: JaCZhou via Getty Images)

Iron and other minerals accumulated in the rock while the sand and silt grains were still cementing together. Groundwater circulating in the pore space between the grains deposited the minerals, coating each grain and further gluing the rocks together.

RELATED STORIES

Romania's trovants: The bulbous 'living' rocks that inspired folkloric tales of dinosaur eggs and aliens

Marble Caves: Chile's ethereal turquoise caverns with 'mineral ice cream' on the walls

Hailin impact crater: China's newly discovered meteor pit born from a 'nuclear explosion level' event

The slanted bands we see on the flanks of the Rainbow Mountains today are upturned layers that would have remained buried and horizontal had the Indian and Eurasian plates not smashed into each other. The bunching of the land by plate tectonics was followed by intense erosion, which wiped away any sediment covering the colorful layers. Luckily for modern visitors, there is no vegetation to obscure the striking rainbow pattern.

The Rainbow Mountains are a popular tourist attraction. They are protected as part of the Zhangye Danxia National Geopark, but visitors can climb to the top of the hills and admire the view using wooden stairs and platforms.

Discover more incredible places, where we highlight the fantastic history and science behind some of the most dramatic landscapes on Earth.

Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about geology
Satellite image of North America.

North America is 'dripping' down into Earth's mantle, scientists discover
Aerial view of Lake Salda rocks.

Lake Salda: The only place on Earth similar to Jezero crater on Mars
Acer Swift Go 14 - display screen

Acer Swift Go 14 AI (2024) review: A cheap and cheerful AI PC for students
See more latest
Most Popular
An image of a rainbow-colored round nebula
Jaw-dropping NASA image reveals a dying star at the heart of the Helix Nebula — and it may have just murdered a planet
an illustration of an ichthyosaur swimming underwater with ancient fish
'Twins! She has another baby': Sea monster from Chile had 2 buns in the oven, rare fossil reveals
a close-up of the fiery surface of the sun
Has the sun already passed solar maximum?
an illustration of the brain with a map superimposed on it
The brain may 'move' between related ideas in the same way it navigates from one location to another
A photo of researchers connecting a person&#039;s brain implant to a voice synthesizer computer.
Mind-reading brain implant converts thoughts to speech almost instantly: 'breakthrough'
An artist&#039;s concept of a human brain atrophying in cyberspace.
Using AI reduces your critical thinking skills, Microsoft study warns
Medical illustration of a single measles virus particle with two more in the background that are blurred. The background is multi-colored. The virus particles are spherical with a purple-colored core with blue and yellow &quot;spikes&quot; coming out of it.
Kids infected with measles face long-term health consequences. Vaccines can prevent all of them.
An illustration of a dark gray probe in front of a scorching sun.
NASA's daredevil solar spacecraft survives 2nd close flyby of our sun
Somebody holding the Q.ANT photonic processor
World's first light-powered neural processing units (NPUs) could massively reduce energy consumption in AI data centers
A multi-colored microscope image of tissue infected with nocardiosis. The image is mainly pink and purple in color.
This rare bacterial infection triggers pus-filled sores in the lungs and brain