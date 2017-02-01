The Happiest States in 2016: Full List

A new poll from Gallup-Healthways shows which states had the highest and lowest well-being in 2016. Well-being scores are based on participants' answers to questions about their sense of purpose, social relationships, financial lives, community involvement and physical health.

Here is the full list of states ranked by their well-being score, which is out of 100.

1. Hawaii 65.2

2. Alaska 64.0

3. South Dakota 63.7

4. Maine 63.6

5. Colorado 63.5

6. Vermont 63.5

7. Arizona 63.4

8. Montana 63.2

9. Minnesota 63.2

10. Texas 63.1

11. Florida 63.1

12. Wyoming 63.0

13. California 63.0

14. Massachusetts 63.0

15. Nebraska 62.9

16. North Dakota 62.8

17. Utah 62.8

18. Idaho 62.7

19. Iowa 62.6

20. New Mexico 62.6

21. Virginia 62.6

22. New Hampshire 62.6

23. Washington 62.5

24. Oregon 62.5

25. New Jersey 62.5

26. North Carolina 62.4

27. South Carolina 62.3

28. Wisconsin 62.3

29. Georgia 62.3

30. Pennsylvania 62.1

31. Maryland 62.0

32. Kansas 61.8

33. New York 61.8

34. Nevada 61.8

35. Connecticut 61.7

36. Missouri 61.7

37. Illinois 61.6

38. Tennessee 61.5

39. Michigan 61.4

40. Delaware 61.4

41. Mississippi 61.3

42. Rhode Island 61.3

43. Louisiana 61.0

44. Alabama 61.0

45. Ohio 60.9

46. Arkansas 60.8

47. Indiana 60.5

48. Oklahoma 60.5

49. Kentucky 60.5

50. West Virginia 58.9

