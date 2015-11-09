In Photos: Great White Sharks Attack

See amazing images of great white sharks breaching off South Africa, launching their 3-ton bodies from the water to grab seals.

Shark smile

A breach captured less then 4 feet from the great white shark in Shark Alley off Gansbaai, South Africa, with the shark's body emerging from the water. During a breach, the power of the shark's strike can lift its entire body clear of the water. (Photo Credit: Daniel Botelho)

A sunrise breach

Daniel Botelho spent several days waiting for a shark to breach in just the right position against the backdrop of the rising sun. (Photo Credit: Daniel Botelho)

In a split second

Capturing these breaches by great whites, which happen with no warning, was no easy task. In this shot, Botelho snags a view of the half-second before the breach, at the moment when the great white shark is breaking the surface to strike its prey. (Photo Credit: Daniel Botelho)

Pressed to a camera

To get such gorgeous shark shots, Botelho spent three months, some five hours a day, looking through a camera lens. Here, Botelho capturing an image of a great white shark. (Photo Credit: Ane Calixto)

Out of the water

During a breach, the power of the shark's strike can lift its entire body clear of the water. (Photo Credit: Daniel Botelho)

Stunning!

Great whites rely on a forceful first blow to stun or kill a seal. The strength and speed of their attacks sometimes result in breaches where the shark appears to "fly" horizontally through the air. (Photo Credit: Daniel Botelho)

Face-to-face

The photographer comes face-to-face with a great white shark in full breach. The camera's slow shutter speed lends a 3D effect to the image. (Photo Credit: Daniel Botelho)

Friendly encounter