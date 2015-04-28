Inside Look at How Batteries Work (Infographic)

A dry cell battery releases electricity though a chemical reaction that takes place between the zinc alloy outer can (the anode) and an electrolyte paste inside the battery (the cathode.)

A porous cardboard separator keeps cathode and anode apart. The electricity is conducted through a carbon rod in the center of the battery.

When a circuit is closed, current flows through the battery. It can move in either direction, depending upon circuit design and conductive material.

A rechargeable battery is also powered by a chemical reaction between the cathode and anode. In a rechargeable battery, the chemical reaction is reversible, so that the battery can be recharged as well as be drained of energy.

