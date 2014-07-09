Trending

In Photos: Baby Gorilla Naming Ceremony

By Animals 

Baby Get Their Names

Mountain gorillas usually travels in troops.

(Image credit: Kwita Izina)

Kwita Izina, an annual gorilla naming ceremony, was held on July 1 this year in Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda.

Crowds Gather

About 5,000 people came to Kwita Izina this year. The ceremony organizers hope to raise awareness about the mountain gorilla's endangered species status.

(Image credit: Kwita Izina)

Musicians Perform

The ceremony also included entertainment and performances by local musicians.

(Image credit: Kwita Izina)

The Gorilla Namers

Those chosen to do the naming were clothed in traditional African robes. The ceremony comes from an ancient African tradition of ceremoniously giving names with deep meaning.

(Image credit: Kwita Izina)

Helpless Babies

(Image credit: Kwita Izina)

Mountain gorillas only weigh about 4 lbs. (1.8 kilograms) when they are born. Eventually, they will grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 400 lbs. (181 kg) in adulthood.

Mother and Newborn

Baby gorillas ride on their mother's backs for most of the first three years of their lives.

(Image credit: Kwita Izina)

Habitat Destruction

(Image credit: Kwita Izina)

These gorillas live in dense forest-covered mountains in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Rwanda. Their habitat is threatened by deforestation.