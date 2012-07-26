Image Gallery: Sneezin' Snub-Nosed Monkeys

Snub-Nosed

(Image credit: Liu Pu.)

A female snub-nosed monkey, whose photo was snapped by a local forest ranger Liu Pu in a patch of evergreen broadleaf forest near Pianma in China's Yunnan province.

Upturned Nostrils

(Image credit: Liu Pu.)

Snub-nosed monkeys (a male in China shown here) have such upturned noses it is said water gets caught in their nostrils. Result? Audible sneezes. Locals say the monkeys hide their heads between their knees during drizzles to keep water out of their noses.

Snubby Map

(Image credit: Wiley Inc.)

The snub-nosed monkeys have been spotted at various sites in the Sino-Myanmar border area.

Sneezin' in the Rain

(Image credit: Thomas Geissmann/Fauna & Flora International)

A previously unknown type of snub-nosed monkey, discovered in northern Myanmar and dubbed Rhinopithecus strykeri, has a nose so upturned that the animals sneeze audibly when it rains. To avoid inhaling water, the monkeys supposedly sit with their heads tucked between their knees on drizzly days, according to local hunters. The species, shown here in a Photoshop reconstruction based on a Yunnan snub-nosed monkey and a carcass of the newly discovered species. [Read more about this sneezing monkey]

Black Snub-Nosed Monkey

There are currently five Rhinopithecus, or snub-nosed monkey, species known to exist. Shown here, the Yunnan snub-nosed monkey, or R. bieti.