Grooming Gallery: Chimps Get Social

Wrist to Wrist
Chimps at the Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage Trust (CWOT) engage in a wrist-to-wrist grasp while grooming.
Chimps Groom and Grasp
Two groups of chimpanzees at CWOT engage in hand-clasping behavior, but only one does a wrist-to-wrist grasp.
Palm-to-Palm
Chimpanzees groom one another while grasping hands palm-to-palm.
Chimp Hand-Holding
Chimpanzees in a wrist-to-wrist grooming grasp.
Chimps Grooming
Not all groups of chimpanzees engage in hand-holding, suggesting that the practice might be cultural.
Young Chimp Grooming
A young chimp at CWOT grooms with hands held high.