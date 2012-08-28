Grooming Gallery: Chimps Get Social

Wrist to Wrist

Chimps at the Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage Trust (CWOT) engage in a wrist-to-wrist grasp while grooming.

Chimps Groom and Grasp

Two groups of chimpanzees at CWOT engage in hand-clasping behavior, but only one does a wrist-to-wrist grasp.

Palm-to-Palm

Chimpanzees groom one another while grasping hands palm-to-palm.

Chimp Hand-Holding

Chimpanzees in a wrist-to-wrist grooming grasp.

Chimps Grooming

Not all groups of chimpanzees engage in hand-holding, suggesting that the practice might be cultural.

Young Chimp Grooming

A young chimp at CWOT grooms with hands held high.