In Photos: Fish-Eating Spiders Around the World

Fish-Eating Spiders Are Everywhere
A scientific review found that fish-eating spiders lurk near ponds, swamps and rivers on every continent except Antarctica. In this image, an adult fishing spider, likely of the species Ancylometes rufus, lifts a small catfish out of the water in a marshy area of Ecuador's Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve.
Clever Fishing Spider
This clever fishing spider (Dolomedes facetus), which can run on water, was caught with a pond fish (of the genus Xiphophorus) in its maw in garden near Brisbane, Australia.
Six-Spotted Fishing Spider
A six-spotted fishing spider (Dolomedes triton) was photographed feeding on what's likely mosquitofish (Gambusia holbrooki) in a garden pond near Lady Lake, Florida.
Giant Swamp Fishing Spider
A giant swamp fishing spider (Dolomedes okefinokensis) chows down on a mosquitofish in a swamp in Big Cypress National Preserve, Florida.
Six-Spotted Fishing Spider
Another six-spotted fishing spider devouring a fish on edge of small, slow-moving stream near Fayetteville, North Carolina.
South American Fishing Spider
An adult male of the Ancylometes genus (possibly Ancylometes rufus) caught a tiny ray-finned fish near Samona Lodge, Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve, Ecuador.
Wandering Spider
A wandering or ctenid spider (of the Ancylometes genus) eats a characiform fish in the Tahuayo River area in Peru.
Fish Dinner
A fishing spider (of the Trechalea genus) pulls its meal onto stone at the edge of shallow stream near Quebrada Valencia in Colombia.
Waterside Meal
Fishing spiders, like this one, also take their meals on the banks of Rio Maicuru in the Brazilian state of Pará.