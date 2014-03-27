Trending

Maine's Rugged Coast | Wallpaper

By Planet Earth 

Acadia National Park NPS Archive
This wallpaper shows the stunning Acadia National Park in Maine. People have been drawn to the rugged coast of Maine throughout history. Awed by its beauty and diversity, early 20th-century visionaries donated the land that became Acadia National Park.
(Image: © National Park Service)

This wallpaper shows stunning Acadia National Park in Maine. People have been drawn to the rugged coast of Maine throughout history. Awed by its beauty and diversity, early 20th-century visionaries donated the land that became Acadia National Park. The park is home to many plants and animals, and the tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast. Today visitors come to Acadia to hike granite peaks, bike historic carriage roads, or relax and enjoy the scenery.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200