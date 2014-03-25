Photos: Gorgeous Neon Malaysian Snails

Plectostoma laidlawi
They look like ethereal beings from another planet, but they're actually newly discovered species of snails. And sadly, some of them are already going extinct.
Plectostoma salpidomon
A team of biologists catalogued 31 species of the snail genus Plectostoma from Malaysia, Sumatra and Thailand, 10 of which were new species.
Plectostoma sinyumensis
But the snails live on limestone hills mined by cement companies, which threaten to destroy the snails and their habitat along with them.
Plecostoma siphonostomon
Dressed in shells of neon orange, lilac and crimson, the snails resemble tiny jewelry.
Plectostoma christae
The snails flaunt all shell-coiling rules, by having very irregularly coiled and ornamented shells.
micro-CT-images
Thor-Seng Liew Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, The Netherlands, imaged the shells using a micro-CT-scanner, a device that produces 3-D X-rays of tiny objects.
Megaustenia heliciformis
Other snail species found in Malaysia include Megaustenia heliciformis from Kelantan.
Pterocyclos
Pterocyclos is found in Sabah, Malaysia.
Rhinocochlis nasuta
Rhinocochlis nasuta is found in Sarawak, Malaysia.
Plectostoma grandispinosum
Plectostoma grandispinosum is found in Sarawak, Malaysia.
Everettia subconsul
Everettia subconsul is found in Sabah, Malaysia.