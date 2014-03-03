Growing Trend? Beard Transplants for Hipsters

An increasing number of men seeking full, luxurious facial locks are getting beard transplants, at least if anecdotal reports from plastic surgeons can be believed.

Plastic surgeons say more artistic and hipster types in their late 20s to 40s are seeking the transplants, which can cost around $7,000. "They are young people who live in Brooklyn, look cool and hip and tend to work in the visual arts," Dr. Yael Halaas, M.D., a facial plastic surgeon based in New York, told MSN.com. "I've had pork-pie hats in my office and that kind of beige and olive wardrobe they tend to wear."

In beard transplants, surgeons extract hair by the roots from the head (or occasionally from the chest for bald men), then implant them into the face through tiny cuts. This surgery typically takes about a week to recover from, and some New Yorkers are even traveling as far as Boca Raton, Fla., to get their bushy beards started on the sly, MSN reports. Some of the men have trouble growing any beards, while others seek to fill in patchy areas caused by acne scarring, MSN reported. Beards can take up to 10 months to completely fill-in.

