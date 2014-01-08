Trending

In Images: Tracking Tiger Shark Migrations in the Coral Sea

A research project led by Jonathan Werry, of Griffith University in Australia, examined the migration patterns of tiger sharks across the Coral Sea, which is located between the east coast of Australia and the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

Here, Werry and a colleague release a tiger shark that has been tagged with satellite and acoustic transmitters.

Researchers restrain a tiger shark underwater.

Researchers prepare to release a 13-foot-long (3.9 meters) tiger shark after it was tagged. The black pipe in the shark's mouth is used to calm the animal.

Jonathan Werry, a researcher at Griffiths University in Australia, swims with a tiger shark after it was tagged with acoustic and satellite transmitters.

A 10-foot-long (3 meters) tiger shark swims in the Coral Sea, off the eastern coast of Australia.