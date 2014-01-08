In Images: Tracking Tiger Shark Migrations in the Coral Sea

Deep Blue Sea

(Image credit: Thomas Vignaud)

A research project led by Jonathan Werry, of Griffith University in Australia, examined the migration patterns of tiger sharks across the Coral Sea, which is located between the east coast of Australia and the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

Here, Werry and a colleague release a tiger shark that has been tagged with satellite and acoustic transmitters.

Say Cheese!

(Image credit: Thomas Vignaud)

Researchers restrain a tiger shark underwater.

Chomping at the Bit

(Image credit: Thomas Vignaud)

Researchers prepare to release a 13-foot-long (3.9 meters) tiger shark after it was tagged. The black pipe in the shark's mouth is used to calm the animal.

Swimming with the Sharks

(Image credit: Thomas Vignaud)

Jonathan Werry, a researcher at Griffiths University in Australia, swims with a tiger shark after it was tagged with acoustic and satellite transmitters.

Into the Wild

(Image credit: Thomas Vignaud)

A 10-foot-long (3 meters) tiger shark swims in the Coral Sea, off the eastern coast of Australia.