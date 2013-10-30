Excessive Added Sugar Clogs Americans' Diets (Infographic)

Drinking soft drinks alone gives teenagers more than the recommended maximum daily amount of sugar.

Sugar contains calories but zero nutrients (such as vitamins and minerals). Sugar is naturally occurring in dairy products (lactose) and fruits (fructose), but many processed foods and beverages contain added sugar in excessive amounts.

One sugar cube is equivalent to 1 teaspoon of granular sugar or 4 grams. It contains 16 calories.

The American Heart Association recommends that men and boys consume no more than 9 teaspoons of added sugar per day; girls and women should consume no more than 6 teaspoons. The average American consumes 22 teaspoons per day.

One-third of all added sugar comes from soft drinks. Drinking soft drinks gives teenagers up to 15 teaspoons’ worth of added sugar per day, more than an entire day’s recommended amount.

The USDA estimates that Americans consume 110.5 lbs. (50.1 kilo- grams) of added sugar annually. Two hundred years ago, Americans ate only 2 lbs. (0.9 kg) per year.