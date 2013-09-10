Wild Horses of Assateague | Wallpaper

Trending

By Planet Earth 

Wild Horses of Assateague Island
(Image: © National Park Service)

This wallpaper shows Assateague Island in Maryland and Virginia. Assateague's wild horses are well known, even to many people who have never been to the island. The "wild" horses on Assateague are actually feral animals, meaning that they are descendants of domestic animals that have reverted to a wild state. Horses tough enough to survive the scorching heat, abundant mosquitoes, stormy weather and poor quality food found on this remote, windswept barrier island have formed a unique wild horse society.

