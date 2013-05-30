Trending

Which State Has the Biggest Percentage of People Exercising?

By Health 

(Image: © Patrick Breig | Dreamstime)

Colorado is the U.S. state with the highest percentage of people meeting exercise guidelines, with 27.3 percent, according to a new report.

The report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the percentage of adults in each state who meet the guidelines of doing at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity weekly (or an hour and fifteen minutes of vigorous activity), and also doing muscle-strengthening activities, such as push-ups or weight-lifting, at least two days a week.

Here is a look at the percentage of adults in each state who meet the guidelines:

Alabama          15.0

Alaska              25.0

Arizona            24.2

Arkansas           16.7

California         23.7

Colorado          27.3

Connecticut     21.8

Delaware         21.5

District of Columbia     26.3

Florida            21.4

Georgia           20.7

Hawaii            23.7

Idaho               22.4

Illinois            22.0

Indiana            17.3

Iowa                 17.2

Kansas             16.5

Kentucky          17.3

Louisiana         15.5

Maine              20.6

Maryland         19.8

Massachusetts  23.3

Michigan         19.7

Minnesota        20.9

Mississippi        14.2

Missouri           17.3

Montana          21.8

Nebraska          19.0

Nevada             21.3

New Hampshire 22.3

New Jersey       23.1

New Mexico     22.3

New York          21.5

North Carolina    18.3

North Dakota    18.0

Ohio                21.4

Oklahoma        16.2

Oregon            23.4    

Pennsylvania   18.8

Rhode Island   19.5

South Carolina   18.5

South Dakota   16.0

Tennessee       12.7

Texas               19.0

Utah                 22.5

Vermont           21.6

Virginia            22.7

Washington      21.0

West Virginia   12.7

Wisconsin        22.3

Wyoming         21.2

