Which State Has the Biggest Percentage of People Exercising?

Colorado is the U.S. state with the highest percentage of people meeting exercise guidelines, with 27.3 percent, according to a new report.

The report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the percentage of adults in each state who meet the guidelines of doing at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity weekly (or an hour and fifteen minutes of vigorous activity), and also doing muscle-strengthening activities, such as push-ups or weight-lifting, at least two days a week.

Here is a look at the percentage of adults in each state who meet the guidelines:

Alabama 15.0

Alaska 25.0

Arizona 24.2

Arkansas 16.7

California 23.7

Colorado 27.3

Connecticut 21.8

Delaware 21.5

District of Columbia 26.3

Florida 21.4

Georgia 20.7

Hawaii 23.7

Idaho 22.4

Illinois 22.0

Indiana 17.3

Iowa 17.2

Kansas 16.5

Kentucky 17.3

Louisiana 15.5

Maine 20.6

Maryland 19.8

Massachusetts 23.3

Michigan 19.7

Minnesota 20.9

Mississippi 14.2

Missouri 17.3

Montana 21.8

Nebraska 19.0

Nevada 21.3

New Hampshire 22.3

New Jersey 23.1

New Mexico 22.3

New York 21.5

North Carolina 18.3

North Dakota 18.0

Ohio 21.4

Oklahoma 16.2

Oregon 23.4

Pennsylvania 18.8

Rhode Island 19.5

South Carolina 18.5

South Dakota 16.0

Tennessee 12.7

Texas 19.0

Utah 22.5

Vermont 21.6

Virginia 22.7

Washington 21.0

West Virginia 12.7

Wisconsin 22.3

Wyoming 21.2

