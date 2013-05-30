PLATINUM Neon Sign Power Supply Transformers Made by HEICO Lighting Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with HEICO lighting, a division of EMD Technologies, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, announced a voluntary recall of about 3,900 Power Supply Transformers.

Distributors: Denco Sales; Graphic Solution; Hart Supply; Interstate Electric; Montroy Supply Co; N.Glantz & Son; Pioneer Supply; Reece Supply Co; Sun Supply; Tubelite Co.

Hazard: The transformers do not meet the UL standard for this product and pose a fire risk.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Description: This recall involves neon power supply transformers designed to power commercial signs. They are in black metal boxes about 4.5 inches long by 3.5 inches wide with rows of vents on all sides. "HEICO LIGHTING™" and the model information are printed on a plate on the transformer. The recalled models include PLATINUM-9000-30, PLATINUM-10000-30, PLATINUM-12000-30, TFT-04PL-6000-30, and TFT-06PL-9000-30.

Sold by: HEICO lighting directly to ten distributors nationwide from December 2011 through May 2012 for between $60 and $150.

Manufactured in: Canada

Remedy: Consumer should stop using these recalled power supply transformers and unplug them immediately until a free replacement transformer has been professionally installed. Contact HEICO lighting to schedule the free installation of a replacement transformer.

Consumer Contact: HEICO lighting™; toll-free at (800) 665-1166, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.heicolighting.com and click on Products for more information.