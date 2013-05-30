Home Depot Powermate Generators by Pramac America Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Pramac America LLC, of Kearney, Neb., announced a voluntary recall of about 7700 Powermate Sx 5500 portable generators.

Manufacturer: Am Pride Chongqing Senci IMP & EXP Trade Co., of China

Hazard: The fuel filter on this generator allows gasoline to leak, posing a fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: Pramac America has received 51 reports of fuel filter leakage. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Description: The recalled portable generators have "Powermate 5500" printed on the side of the black generator with wheels. These generators were sold under the model name Sx5500 and model number PM0125500. Both are printed on a plate on the rear of the generators with serial numbers of the recalled units ranging from K003xxxxxQ through K090xxxxxQ.

Rear view of Powermate Generators (Image credit: CPSC.)

Sold exclusively at: Home Depot stores in northeast, mid-west and southeast United States from February 2012 through August 2012 for about $550.

Powermate information plate on rear of generator (Image credit: CPSC.)

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should stop using these recalled portable generators and contact Pramac America to receive a free repair kit including a replacement filter, hose and hose clamps for fuel line.

Consumer Contact: Pramac America LLC at (800) 445-1805 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or www.powermate.com and click on the Generator tab and then the Expert Advice followed by the Service Notification link for more information.