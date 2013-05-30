Kraft Foods Recalls Tassimo T Discs

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with Kraft Foods Global Inc., of Northfield, Ill., announced a voluntary recall of about 2.1 million packages of Tassimo espresso T Discs in the United States and an additional 1.9 million in Canada.

Hazard: The recalled espresso T Discs can become clogged and spray hot liquid and coffee grounds onto consumers and bystanders during or after brewing, posing a burn hazard.

(Image credit: CPSC.)

Incidents/Injuries: There have been 21 reports of incidents of hot liquid and/or coffee grounds spraying onto consumers and bystanders, including four reports of second-degree burn injuries. One injury involved 2-year-old girl from Canada who received second-degree burns to her face.

Description: This recall involves Gevalia, Maxwell House and Nabob brand espresso T Discs. The T Discs are plastic discs filled with coffee that are inserted into Tassimo coffee makers to brew single cups of hot espresso drinks. They were sold in packages of eight or 16 espresso T Discs. T Discs with codes ending with 11213 through 12020 are included in this recall. The code is printed on the T Disc’s foil lid and on the side of the package.

No other T Discs are included in this recall.

Recalled T Discs Gevalia Maxwell House Nabob Codes ending with Espresso Espresso Espresso 11213 through 12020 Espresso Decaffeinated Café Collection Cappuccino Cappuccino Cappuccino Café Collection Crème Cappuccino Decaf Cappuccino Cappuccino Decaffeinated Café Collection Skinny Cappuccino Latte Skinny Cappuccino Café Collection Latte Skinny Latte Latte Café Collection Crème Latte Caramel Latte Macchiato Café Collection Caramel Latte Macchiato Mocha Peppermint Mocha

(Image credit: CPSC.)

Sold by: Department, mass merchandise, home improvement and other stores nationwide and on various websites, including www.tassimodirect.com, from August 2011 through February 2012 for between $8 and $11 per package.

Manufactured in: United States

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the recalled espresso T Discs immediately and contact the firm for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, visit www.tassimodirect.com/safetyrecall or call the firm toll-free at (866) 918-8763 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET Saturday.

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at http://cpsr-rspc.hc-sc.gc.ca/PR-RP/recall-retrait-eng.jsp?re_id=1541.