Mini Tillers with Honda Engines Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with American Honda Motor Co., of Torrance, Calif., announced a voluntary recall of about 6,150 Honda and Mantis Mini Tillers today.

Hazard: A rubber grommet that is part of the engine's fuel tank may crack and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: The recalled mini tillers have Honda GX25 mini four-stroke engines and their engine serial numbers can be found on the engine near the fuel tank cap. Both brands come in red and black.

Honda Mini Tiller: Model number FG110 with serial numbers GCALT 1696948 to 1700567.

Mantis Mini Tiller: Model numbers 7262 and 7270 with serial numbers GCART-1165215 to 1171495.

Sold at: Honda Power Equipment Dealers, The Home Depot, outdoor power equipment dealers, rental dealers, retailers, mail order and catalog houses nationwide from March 2010 through September 2010 for about $400.

Manufactured: The engines were made in Thailand and assembled in the United States using domestic and globally sourced products.

Mantis mini tiller. (Image credit: CPSC.)

Consumer Contact:

For additional information:Honda FG110 mini-tiller owners should contact Honda at (888) 888-3139 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.hondapowerequipment.com.

Mantis mini-tiller owners should either contact Mantis Customer Service at (800) 366-6268, visit www.mantis.com or contact Honda at (888) 888-3139 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.hondapowerequipment.com.