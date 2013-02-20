What's The Difference Between a Frog and a Toad?

Is this a frog or a toad? (Hint: It's a Costa Rican Agalychnis callydrias.)

You can tell most toads and frogs apart by the appearance of their skin and legs. Both amphibians make up the order Anura in the animal kingdom, but there are some key differences.

Most frogs have long legs and smooth skins covered in mucus. Toads generally have shorter legs and rougher, thicker skins.

And while toads generally lay their eggs in long strands, frogs lay their eggs in a cluster that resembles a bunch of grapes.

Not all frogs and toads are easy to distinguish, however, leading biologists to squabble over the definition.

There are some frogs that have skin covered in warts, and toads that have smooth, slimy skin, according to the Exploratorium, a San Francisco science museum, in their online exhibit about frogs and toads. And many species will fit equally well into either category.

