What Do Camels Eat in the Desert?

Camels are made to be able to survive in one of the harshest environments in the world

Arabian camels aren't known for their kissable lips. Their large, leathery mouths can handle the prickly thorns of almost any kind of desert vegetation, including that which other animals steer clear of.

Of course, even so, deserts can be, well, like deserts. Yet just as a camel can survive for weeks without water, it can go weeks without food.

The animals make sure they get the most from their infrequent meals by digesting their food several times in their stomach's three chambers. They also help quench their thirst by absorbing moisture from the plants they eat.

Finally, guess what they store in those humps ?

