Most Amazing Earth Images of 2012

Amazing Images

(Image credit: ESA/A. Kumar & E. Bondoux.)

Our home planet is a wondrous place, and its amazing features often yield stunning photos. OurAmazingPlanet has featured many of these images throughout the year, and we've gone through our archives to pick out the ones we think are the best.



Click through our gallery to see auroras, tiny chameleons and mind-boggling cloud formations.

New 'Blue Marble'

(Image credit: NASA/NOAA/GSFC/Suomi NPP/VIIRS/Norman Kuring)

Just four days into the year, the Suomi NPP satellite sent back a breathtaking "Blue Marble" image of the Earth from its perch in orbit. The image was compiled from shots taken on multiple passes of the planet Jan. 4. This newest Blue Marble image is one of many iconic portraits of the planet, including the iconic one taken by the crew of Apollo 17 in 1972 and views taken by retreating space probes such as Voyagers 1 and 2.

Stunning Cloud Formation

(Image credit: Richard H. Hahn)

This sight in the sky may look otherworldly, but it's a terrestrial phenomenon known as a lenticular cloud that was caught by professional photographer Richard H. Hahn during sunset on Jan. 5. Lenticular clouds form when waves of moist, fast-moving air are pushed upward by winds and ascend over high mountains. At the higher altitudes, the water vapor in the air condenses. When the air moves over the mountaintop and descends to uniformly humid conditions, lenticular clouds form. They can look like one large, lens-shaped cloud, or several waves of moist air can result in lenticular clouds that resemble pancakes stacked atop each other, like the ones in this photo.

Sneaky Snow Leopards

(Image credit: Panthera/FFI.)

Researchers got quite a surprise when one of the most elusive creatures on Earth, the snow leopard, was caught by motion-sensing cameras in a remote part of Tajikistan and then stole one of the cameras! The photos taken by the cameras showed that the culprits were two young cubs. Other photos showed researchers that at least five snow leopards dwell in the region, as well as other rare creatures found in the area.

Crazy Cloud

(Image credit: Capt. Andreas M. van der Wurff )

Totally tubular! This photo of what is known as a "roll cloud" was taken from a ship near Brazil on Feb. 6. Roll clouds sometimes form along with thunderstorms as the cold, sinking air of a downdraft causes warm moist air at the surface to rise. The moisture in that warm air condenses out as the air cools to form a cloud as winds from the storm "roll" the cloud parallel to the horizon.

World's Tiniest Chameleon

(Image credit: PLoS One. )

Yes, that's an actual, real chameleon perched on a human finger. The chameleon (Brookesia micra) was found on the biologically rich island of Madagascar and is the tiniest chameleon ever discovered. Adults grow to about 1 inch (30 millimeters) in length from nose to the tip of their tail.

Starry Sky

(Image credit: Tunc Tezel / The World At Night)

This window the starry heavens was photographed in Utah's Canyonlands National Park by astrophotographer Tunc Tezel on May 23. The image looks through a mysterious, manmade feature in the park called the False Kiva. Visible in the night sky are the planet Jupiter and the band of the Milky Way.

Solar Eclipse Shadow

(Image credit: NASA)

Thousands of skywatchers peered up into the skies on May 20 to catch an annular lunar eclipse that was visible from Asia to the western United States. At the same time, NASA's Terra satellite was looking down at the Earth and took a spectacular image of the moon's shadow over the Pacific Ocean. Annular eclipses occur when the moon is at a point in its orbit that is too far from Earth to completely block the sun's disk. The result is a ringlike, or annulus, effect.

Big Bull Shark

(Image credit: Emma Smith/333productions)

Shark researchers caught and tagged this whopper of a bull shark with a satellite tag to learn more about where the shark swims in an effort to conserve it and other species. The female shark tipped the scales at about 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms), the largest that Neil Hammerschlag, the researcher pulling the shark up in the photo, has ever caught, he said. Like other shark species, bull sharks are threatened by the shark fin trade, which cuts off shark fins to use in delicacies like shark fin soup.

Glories and Swirls

(Image credit: Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE MODIS Rapid Response)

There are so many amazing features in this NASA satellite photo, taken on June 20, that it's hard to know where to begin. What looks like a double rainbow streaking down the middle of the image is actually an optical phenomenon called a glory that is created by waves of light being scattered by water droplets in the atmosphere. The swirls to the right of the glories are so-called von Karman vortices, caused by the Pacific island of Guadalupe disrupting the southern flow of clouds, like the wake of a ship.

Astounding Rain Shaft

(Image credit: Dhani Jones. Twitter: @dhanijones)

While New Yorkers on the ground were busying scurrying through the streets with umbrellas in hand, former NFL player Dhani Jones was 10,000 feet in the air on his Delta flight and snapped a picture of a rain shaft, a term meteorologists use to refer to a heavy downpour coming from a single thunderstorm. One weather station in Queens measuring 2.83 inches (7 centimeters) of rain from storms that rolled through on July 18.