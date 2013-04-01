Sleep Paralysis: Spooky Art Images

Sleep Paralysis Still
A still from an upcoming short film on sleep paralysis by filmmaker Carla MacKinnon about sleep paralysis, a phenomenon where people wake up with frozen muscles and, often, scary hallucinations.
MacKinnon's film, set to screen in May, is funded in part by the Wellcome Trust.
Frozen in Sleep
Actress Anne-Sophie Marie plays a sleeper beset by paralysis in Carla MacKinnon's upcoming short film on the spooky sleep disorder.
Sleep Demon
As part of her sleep paralysis film project, MacKinnon researched cultural myths about demons and ghouls often blamed for the condition.
Hallucination
Sleep paralysis is often accompanied by the sensation of suffocation or an attack by a malevolent force.
Sleep Paralysis Event
The Sleep Paralysis Project event at the London Short Film Festival in January, 2013.