Rattlesnake Sliders & Goat Penis: Photos of Exotic Food

Explorers Club Gala
Guests at the annual Explorers Club dinner, held March 16 at New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, excitedly surveyed the exotic appetizers on offer.
Worm & Cricket Canapes
Canapes topped with worms and crickets were just some of the strange offerings at the exotic appetizers hour.
Goat Penis
Among the delicacies was a dish featuring goat penis - perhaps a delicacy somewhere?
Muskrat, Beaver & Goat
The Explorers Club carving station featured meats such as muskrat, beaver and goat - oh my!
Antarctic Whisky
Guests at the Explorers Club dinner also got in touch with exploration history by sampling a replica of the whisky brought to the Antarctic during Ernest Shackleton's 1907 "Nimrod" expedition.
Rattlesnake Sliders
Rattlesnake Sliders seemed to be popular. Sometimes a familiar hamburger bun goes a long way.
Hissing Cockroaches
Madagascar hissing cockroaches ... taste like chicken?
Testicle Fritters
Though enticingly prepared, fritters made of goat testicles weren't exactly flying off the plate.
Cricket Cupcakes
Exotic edibles weren't limited to the appetizer hour; dessert offerings at the Explorers Club included cupcakes topped with crickets.
Alligator
The alligator carving station made for a dramatic display.
Jellyfish
It wasn't all creepy crawlies! Jellyfish was also on the menu.