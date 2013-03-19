Rattlesnake Sliders & Goat Penis: Photos of Exotic Food

Explorers Club Gala

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Guests at the annual Explorers Club dinner, held March 16 at New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, excitedly surveyed the exotic appetizers on offer.

Worm & Cricket Canapes

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Canapes topped with worms and crickets were just some of the strange offerings at the exotic appetizers hour.

Goat Penis

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Among the delicacies was a dish featuring goat penis - perhaps a delicacy somewhere?

Muskrat, Beaver & Goat

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

The Explorers Club carving station featured meats such as muskrat, beaver and goat - oh my!

Antarctic Whisky

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Guests at the Explorers Club dinner also got in touch with exploration history by sampling a replica of the whisky brought to the Antarctic during Ernest Shackleton's 1907 "Nimrod" expedition.

Rattlesnake Sliders

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Rattlesnake Sliders seemed to be popular. Sometimes a familiar hamburger bun goes a long way.

Hissing Cockroaches

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Madagascar hissing cockroaches ... taste like chicken?

Testicle Fritters

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Though enticingly prepared, fritters made of goat testicles weren't exactly flying off the plate.

Cricket Cupcakes

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Exotic edibles weren't limited to the appetizer hour; dessert offerings at the Explorers Club included cupcakes topped with crickets.

Alligator

(Image credit: Explorer's Club)

The alligator carving station made for a dramatic display.

Jellyfish

(Image credit: Explorer's Club)

It wasn't all creepy crawlies! Jellyfish was also on the menu.