Image Gallery: Dinosaur Skeletons Hidden in Rock

Field jackets

(Image credit: Canadian Museum of Nature.)

Some of the more than 100 unopened plaster field jackets in the Canadian Museum of Nature’s fossil collections facility in Gatineau, near the museum's location in Ottawa.

Dino exhibit

(Image credit: Dan Boivin, Canadian Museum of Nature.)

The Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" exhibit, which runs until March 17.

Canadian Club

(Image credit: Dan Smythe, Canadian Museum of Nature)

"Canadian Club," which could be one of the following clubbed ankylosaurs: Euoplocephalus (common), Scolosaurus and Dyoplosaurus (rare). The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.

Headrosaur

(Image credit: Dan Smythe, Canadian Museum of Nature)

"Headrosaur," which could be any one of eight species of hadrosaurids or duck-billed dinosaurs. The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.

Mystery jaw

(Image credit: Dan Smythe, Canadian Museum of Nature)

"Mystery Jaw," probably the jaw of Gorgosaurus or Daspletosaurus, both tyrannosaurids. The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.

Regal ed

(Image credit: Dan Smythe, Canadian Museum of Nature)

"Regal Ed," the holotype specimen of Edmontosaurus regalis, a hadrosaurid or duck-billed dinosaur. The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.

Stumpy

(Image credit: Dan Smythe, Canadian Museum of Nature)

"Stumpy," an example of the rare ceratopsid (horned dinosaur) Arrhinoceratops. The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.

A clubbed Ankylosaur

(Image credit: Dan Smythe, Canadian Museum of Nature)

A tyrannosaurid

(Image credit: Dan Smythe, Canadian Museum of Nature)

A rare beast

(Image credit: Dan Smythe, Canadian Museum of Nature)

Making a way

(Image credit: Charles H. Sternberg/Canadian Museum of Nature)

The Sternbergs, a family of Canadian fossil hunters, often used horses to bring their finds out of the field. They would often build temporary roads on hillsides to help the horses. The Sternbergs collected the fossils used in "Dino Idol."