Image Gallery: Dinosaur Skeletons Hidden in Rock

Some of the more than 100 unopened plaster field jackets in the Canadian Museum of Nature’s fossil collections facility in Gatineau, near the museum's location in Ottawa.
The Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" exhibit, which runs until March 17.
"Canadian Club," which could be one of the following clubbed ankylosaurs: Euoplocephalus (common), Scolosaurus and Dyoplosaurus (rare). The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.
"Headrosaur," which could be any one of eight species of hadrosaurids or duck-billed dinosaurs. The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.
"Mystery Jaw," probably the jaw of Gorgosaurus or Daspletosaurus, both tyrannosaurids. The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.
"Regal Ed," the holotype specimen of Edmontosaurus regalis, a hadrosaurid or duck-billed dinosaur. The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.
"Stumpy," an example of the rare ceratopsid (horned dinosaur) Arrhinoceratops. The fossil is one of five featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's "Dino Idol" contest.
The Sternbergs, a family of Canadian fossil hunters, often used horses to bring their finds out of the field. They would often build temporary roads on hillsides to help the horses. The Sternbergs collected the fossils used in "Dino Idol."