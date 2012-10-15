Image Gallery: 25 Primates in Peril

Rondo dwarf galago
The world's 25 most endangered primates have been named in a report released at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity on Oct. 15, 2012. These "Primates in Peril" include those hairy animals considered most in danger of becoming extinct from various threats, including destruction of their tropical-forest homes, illegal wildlife trade and commercial hunting for bush meat. Above, a Rondo dwarf galago (Galagoides rondoensis) from Tanzania.
Roloway monkey
Roloway monkey (Cercopithecus roloway), Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.
Bioko red colobus
Bioko red colobus (Piliocolobus pennantii pennantii), Equatorial Guinea
Tana River red colobus
Tana River red colobus (Piliocolobus rufomitratus), Kenya
Grauer's gorilla
Grauer’s gorilla (Gorilla beringei graueri), DRC
Madame Berthe's mouse lemur
Madame Berthe’s mouse lemur (Microcebus berthae), Madagascar. Added for the first time to The World's 25 Most Endangered Primates in 2012.
Sclater's black lemur
Sclater’s black lemur or Blue-eyed black lemur (Eulemur flavifrons), Madagascar
Red ruffed lemur
Red ruffed lemur (Varecia rubra), Madagascar. Added for the first time to The World's 25 Most Endangered Primates list in 2012.
Northern sportive lemur
Northern sportive lemur (Lepilemur septentrionalis), Madagascar
Silky sifaka
Silky sifaka (Propithecus candidus), Madagascar
Indri
Indri (Indri indri), Madagascar. Added to The World's 25 Most Endangered Primates in 2012.