Image Gallery: 25 Primates in Peril

Rondo dwarf galago

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

The world's 25 most endangered primates have been named in a report released at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity on Oct. 15, 2012. These "Primates in Peril" include those hairy animals considered most in danger of becoming extinct from various threats, including destruction of their tropical-forest homes, illegal wildlife trade and commercial hunting for bush meat. Above, a Rondo dwarf galago (Galagoides rondoensis) from Tanzania.

Roloway monkey

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Roloway monkey (Cercopithecus roloway), Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.

Bioko red colobus

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Bioko red colobus (Piliocolobus pennantii pennantii), Equatorial Guinea

Tana River red colobus

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Tana River red colobus (Piliocolobus rufomitratus), Kenya

Grauer's gorilla

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Grauer’s gorilla (Gorilla beringei graueri), DRC

Madame Berthe's mouse lemur

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Madame Berthe’s mouse lemur (Microcebus berthae), Madagascar. Added for the first time to The World's 25 Most Endangered Primates in 2012.

Sclater's black lemur

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Sclater’s black lemur or Blue-eyed black lemur (Eulemur flavifrons), Madagascar

Red ruffed lemur

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Red ruffed lemur (Varecia rubra), Madagascar. Added for the first time to The World's 25 Most Endangered Primates list in 2012.

Northern sportive lemur

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Northern sportive lemur (Lepilemur septentrionalis), Madagascar

Silky sifaka

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Silky sifaka (Propithecus candidus), Madagascar

Indri

(Image credit: © Conservation International / Stephen Nash (One-Time Use Only))

Indri (Indri indri), Madagascar. Added to The World's 25 Most Endangered Primates in 2012.