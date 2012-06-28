Trending

Tiny Life: Photo Evidence of Early Animals

By Animals 

Tacuarí trace fossils

Fossilized line traced through rock

(Image credit: Ernesto Pecoits and Natalie Aubet)

Photograph of the Tacuarí trace fossils, illustrating typical bilobate and sinuous trails.

Tacuarí trace fossils

Fossilized line traced through rock

(Image credit: Ernesto Pecoits and Natalie Aubet)

Photograph of the Tacuarí trace fossils, illustrating typical bilobate and sinuous trails.

Tacuarí trace fossils

Fossilized line traced through rock

(Image credit: Ernesto Pecoits and Natalie Aubet)

Photograph of the Tacuarí trace fossils, illustrating typical bilobate and sinuous trails.

Rhythmite details

Detail of the rhythmites, showing the repetitive fine sand and silt-clay layers.

(Image credit: Ernesto Pecoits and Natalie Aubet)

Detail of the rhythmites, showing the repetitive fine sand and silt-clay layers. Note also the presence of small dropstones (top left of the coin).

Rhythmites

Photograph of the outcrops.

(Image credit: Ernesto Pecoits and Natalie Aubet)

Photograph of the outcrops, showing the trace fossil-bearing rhythmites.

Rhythmites

Photograph of the outcrops.

(Image credit: Ernesto Pecoits and Natalie Aubet)

Photograph of the outcrops, showing the trace fossil-bearing rhythmites.

Tacuarí Formation

Tacuarí Formation

(Image credit: Ernesto Pecoits and Natalie Aubet)

General view of the study area, showing outcrops of the Tacuarí Formation (northeast Uruguay).

Tacuarí Formation

Tacuarí Formation

(Image credit: Ernesto Pecoits and Natalie Aubet)

General view of the study area, showing outcrops of the Tacuarí Formation (northeast Uruguay).