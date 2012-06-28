Tiny Life: Photo Evidence of Early Animals

Tacuarí trace fossils
Photograph of the Tacuarí trace fossils, illustrating typical bilobate and sinuous trails.
Rhythmite details
Detail of the rhythmites, showing the repetitive fine sand and silt-clay layers. Note also the presence of small dropstones (top left of the coin).
Rhythmites
Photograph of the outcrops, showing the trace fossil-bearing rhythmites.
Tacuarí Formation
General view of the study area, showing outcrops of the Tacuarí Formation (northeast Uruguay).
