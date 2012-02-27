Happy Feet: A Gallery of Pudgy Penguins

Scientists Puzzled by Extreme Penguin Dives
An Emperor penguin dives through a hole into the water below the McMurdo Sound sea ice.
Penguins in Peril, Research Shows
A braying Magellanic penguin from the colony at Punta Tombo, Argentina.
A Season at the Penguin Ranch in Antarctica
At Jerry Kooyman and Paul Ponganis' field camp at Cape Washington, Antarctica, curious emperor penguins approach.
Male Penguins' Calls Say 'I'm a Good Dad'
A male penguins' voice reveals how good a dad he will be, a new study suggests. Here, Adelie penguins breed and raise their chicks in large groups.
Ice Penguin
Penguins are usually associated with Antarctica, but they also live in temperate areas of South America, New Zealand and Australia.
New Baby Penguin Is a Big-footed Fuzzball
A newly hatched chinstrap penguin at Moody Gardens aquarium in Texas.
Penguin Pomp: Birds of a Feather
A flock of gentoo penguins at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga puts on a show. At heights of almost 3 feet (1 meter), gentoos are the third-largest penguin species in the world. Gentoos build nests out of round, smooth stones, which are highly prized by females. To curry favor with a potential mate, male gentoos sometimes present "gifts" of these coveted rocks.
Emperor Penguin
Emperor penguins are the largest and tallest living penguin species.
Emperor Penguin
Emperor penguin jumping out of an ice hole.
Emperor Penguins in the ice
Emperor Penguins in the ice.
Penguin Promenade
African penguins take a sidewalk stroll. These two-foot-tall birds are also known as "jackass penguins" because of their loud, donkey-like calls. They nest in burrows along southern Africa's coastal waters, laying two eggs that are cared for by both mom and dad. One major African penguin colony is right near Cape Town, South Africa, at Boulders Beach. There, penguins rub elbows with tourists and swimmers.