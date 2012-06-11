Image Gallery: Sex Habits of Penguins

Gay Penguins

(Image credit: copyright Natural History Museum)

An Adelie penguin couple in a photo taken by George Levick, a surgeon and zoologist aboard Captain Scott's 1910 South Pole expedition.

Cape Adare

(Image credit: copyright Natural History Museum)

A group of Adelie penguins on Cape Adare in a photo taken by Levick. Cape Adare holds the world's largest Adelie penguin colony.

Icy Penguins

(Image credit: copyright Natural History Museum)

Some of the penguin sexual acts observed by Levick, such as necrophilia and what Levick considered "rape," or sexual coercion, shocked and repulsed the zoologist.

The Notebook

(Image credit: copyright NHM/R Kossow)

Levick kept his notes on the penguins in two separate notebooks, one of which was for the "depraved" sexual acts he observed. The notebook, some coded in Greek, is being displayed until Sept. 2, 2012 at the Natural History Museum's exhibition "Scott's Last Expedition."

All Lined Up

(Image credit: copyright NHM/R Kossow)

Another page of Levick's notebook showing the Adelie penguins of Cape Adare.

On Ice

(Image credit: Public Domain)

Adélie Penguins on the ice-foot at Cape Adare in the Antarctic, shown here in a photo taken by George Murray Levick, a member of Robert Scott's Terra Nova Expedition.